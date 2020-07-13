Canada still talking to U.S. about future of ban on non-essential travel - PM Trudeau

Canada and the United States are still in talks on the future of a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations and will have more to say in the coming days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

The ban, introduced in March, has been extended several times and is due to expire on July 21. Trudeau also told reporters he had talked to U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day and reiterated his opposition to the possible imposition of tariffs on Canadian aluminum exports.