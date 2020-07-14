First cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:28 IST
The first cured patient was discharged on Monday from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said. A total of 147 positive patients have been admitted to the centre till date.
As per the tweet by ITBP's official handle, "The first COVID-19 patient discharged today from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Anand Swaroop, IG with a team of ITBP officials presented a rose to the cured." The tweet was accompanied by a video which showed the cured patient was present with a rose and a goody bag while exiting the facility.
Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 6, Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre and Hospital is the world's largest 10,000-bed facility. It is dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. (ANI)
