First cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital

The first cured patient was discharged on Monday from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said. A total of 147 positive patients have been admitted to the centre till date.

As per the tweet by ITBP's official handle, "The first COVID-19 patient discharged today from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Anand Swaroop, IG with a team of ITBP officials presented a rose to the cured." The tweet was accompanied by a video which showed the cured patient was present with a rose and a goody bag while exiting the facility.

Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 6, Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre and Hospital is the world's largest 10,000-bed facility. It is dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. (ANI)