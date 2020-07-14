Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masks, cameras, action! Film production restarts in California

"We are doing a lot of the smaller scenes, the scenes that require the least amount of cast members at first," said producer Christopher Acebo, from the set in Pomona near Los Angeles, with a bandana wrapped around his face. "We're in open space and open locations so that's also been really, really helpful in terms of the shape of the film and how we're able to keep safety," Acebo added.

Reuters | Pomona | Updated: 14-07-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 04:30 IST
Masks, cameras, action! Film production restarts in California

Filming crews are beginning to tentatively return to set in California, after a hiatus forced on the industry by the coronavirus pandemic. State-designated safety protocols - such as wearing masks, taking temperature checks, and crew members staying at least six feet away from each other - are in place.

One of the first productions given the green light by acting union SAG-AFTRA is "7th & Union," a story about a Mexican ex-boxer and his unlikely friendship with a disgruntled African-American man. "We are doing a lot of the smaller scenes, the scenes that require the least amount of cast members at first," said producer Christopher Acebo, from the set in Pomona near Los Angeles, with a bandana wrapped around his face.

"We're in open space and open locations so that's also been really, really helpful in terms of the shape of the film and how we're able to keep safety," Acebo added.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump congratulates Polish President Duda's 'historic' re-election

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Andrzej Duda on his historic re-election as president of Poland.Congratulations to my friend President AndrzejDuda of Poland on his historic re-election Looking forward to continuing our i...

Mexico raises 'disappeared' toll to 73,000 amid grinding cartel violence

Mexico on Monday raised the number of people listed officially as disappeared in the violence-torn country to 73,201, with most of them believed to be victims of brutal drug cartel warfare. The latest figures, revised from 61,000 in January...

California's new lockdown dims outlook for U.S. growth in pandemic

California Governor Gavin Newsoms decision Monday to reimpose restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and even ordinary office work to tamp down a surge of coronavirus infections is dimming economic growth prospects for the nation as a whol...

New Zealand opposition leader resigns two months out from election

New Zealand opposition leader Todd Muller unexpectedly resigned on Tuesday after just over 50 days in the role, leaving the conservative National Party scrambling to find a new leader to face Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Sept. 19 el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020