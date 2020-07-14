Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19, old age homes in Ahmedabad receive increased queries about vacancies

Retirement homes for the elderly in Ahmedabad say they have been witnessing a spike in the number of inquiries in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. During the lockdown, a lot of people contacted old age homes in the city to inquire about vacancies, say caretakers of such facilities.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-07-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 05:23 IST
Amid COVID-19, old age homes in Ahmedabad receive increased queries about vacancies
An old age home in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Retirement homes for the elderly in Ahmedabad say they have been witnessing a spike in the number of inquiries in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. During the lockdown, a lot of people contacted old age homes in the city to inquire about vacancies, say caretakers of such facilities. "There have been more inquiries about vacancies in our facility. We are full and can not take in more people. Many people have lost jobs or are facing financial crisis this has led to a more number of inquiries," says Suketu Nagarwadia, Trustee, Jeevan Sandhya Old Age Home.

"Some families live in small houses in which it is difficult to maintain social distancing. It is a problem for them. As a result we have had many people contacting us for rooms but we had to decline them as we have full occupancy and cannot take in more people," he adds. While for some space is a problem, others, according to CEO of Hirmani Old Age Home, think that since old people are susceptible to being infected easily, it is better to send them to a retirement facility.

"Our old age home has been getting a number of inquiries and each day we get a lot of phone of calls. When I asked some of them said they have small children at home and since elderly people can get infected easily with t he virus so sending them to an old age home can help protect and keep other members of the family safe," CEO said. A total of 902 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, said State health department on Monday.

The State Health Department said that the total count of cases in the state is now at 42,808, including 29,806 cured/discharged patients and 2,057 deaths (ANI)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore economy enters recession, Q2 GDP plunges record 41.2%

Singapores economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer the trade-reliant city-state.Ec...

Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday. On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reportedThere is growing evidence that w...

Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated unfit to play and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday. The 35-year-old netminder is listed on the teams training camp roster along with four other goaltenders. ...

US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

Asserting that the Chinese predatory world view has no place in the 21st century, the Trump administration, in a major policy decision on Monday, categorically rejected the territorial claims made by Beijing in South China Sea, stating that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020