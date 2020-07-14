Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools should not turn away learners for not wearing faces masks: COGTA

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced some amended lockdown rules with immediate effect, as the number of COVID-19 infections rises in South Africa. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:59 IST
Schools should not turn away learners for not wearing faces masks: COGTA
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) gazetted the amended government regulations following the President's address to the nation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Faces masks and coverings are now mandatory in South Africa, however, according to the new regulations, schools should not turn away learners for not wearing them.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced some amended lockdown rules with immediate effect, as the number of COVID-19 infections rises in South Africa.

Among these is a re-ban on the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol, as well as the reinstating of a curfew between 9 pm and 4 am.

Also, masks are now compulsory and those failing to comply will face arrest.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) gazetted the amended government regulations following the President's address to the nation.

According to the department, the principal, owner or manager of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre must take all reasonable steps in ensuring that there are sufficient cloth facemasks, homemade or other appropriate items that cover the nose and mouth.

COGTA said these must be provided to learners who may not have.

Should a learner arrive without wearing a mask at an educational institution, they must be supplied with one if possible, the department advised.

"If the school or ECD centre cannot provide such a learner with an appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth, the learner must be isolated and his or her parent, guardian or caregiver must be contacted without delay to bring the item for the learner," the department said.

Alternatively, a school or ECD centre should arrange safe transport for the learner to go back home to pick it up.

A 12-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal was raped in June after the school sent her home to go fetch her face mask, which she had forgotten.

Last month, the Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, released a statement condemning this terrible act and commended the swift action by Donnybrook police in apprehending the 17-year-old suspect.

Meanwhile, COGTA said employers must provide every employee with masks in the workplace.

"An employer may not allow any employee to perform any duties or enter the employment premises if the employee is not wearing a cloth face mask, homemade item, or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth while performing his or her duties."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More U.S. schools go online-only as coronavirus cases and deaths rise

With coronavirus infections and deaths rising in many parts of the country, U.S. educators from California to Wisconsin are opting for online learning rather than a return to classrooms when the school year begins in a few weeks.Schools fro...

Delhi reels under sultry weather

Hot and humid weather caused inconvenience to the residents in the national capital on Tuesday as rain continued to play truant. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 38.5 degr...

Burger King addresses elephant in the room, and it's a cow

Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows. The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovines contributions to climate change.By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday tha...

Delhi records 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,15,346; death toll climbs to 3,446: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,15,346 death toll climbs to 3,446 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020