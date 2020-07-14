Karnataka govt cancels outpatient services at Apollo, Vikram hospital for 48 hours

Left Menu
Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of outpatient services at Apollo hospital in Jayanagar and Vikram hospital for 48 hours in Bengaluru for denying the COVID-19 patients' treatment.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of outpatient services at Apollo hospital in Jayanagar and Vikram hospital for 48 hours in Bengaluru for denying the COVID-19 patients' treatment.

The order had come after these hospitals rejected to treat coronavirus infect patients and did not admit them or provided a bed to the infected individuals approaching the hospital.

The state government has served show-cause notices to the hospitals on July 14 over the allegations but the hospital authorities did not reply. (ANI)

