Maharashtra: 251 new coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district

Coronavirus cases in central Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 9,065 on Tuesday with 251 new patients coming to light, officials said. With six patients succumbing during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 364.

On the other hand, 126 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered coronavirus patients to 5,355, officials said. Of 251 fresh cases, 117 are from Aurangabad city.

Of 126 patients who recovered during the day, 26 are from rural areas and 100 from the city, officials said..