Turkey's daily coronavirus cases drop below 1,000 for first time in a month

Daily new cases of the novel coronavirus in Turkey dropped below 1,000 for the first time since June 11, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday, with 992 cases identified. Koca said the total number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 214,993, while the death toll rose by 20 on Tuesday to 5,402.

Daily cases hit a low of 786 on June 2 but more than doubled to 1,592 two weeks later after Ankara eased measures against the spread of the virus.