Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina in the United States reported record daily increases in deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy would recover more slowly than expected. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:06 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina in the United States reported record daily increases in deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy would recover more slowly than expected.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * France will make it compulsory for people to wear masks in shops and other enclosed public spaces from next month.

* Spain's populous Catalonia region made a fresh attempt to put an area of 160,000 people under lockdown to stem the latest local coronavirus surge. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump lambasted California's two largest school districts for making students learn from home for the upcoming term in the face of the resurgent pandemic. * Canada said it would make it easier for foreign students to study online from abroad and to qualify for a work permit after graduation amid strict border closures.

* Mexico proposed to the U.S. an extension to a ban on non-essential travel by land over their shared border for another 30 days. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Tokyo is considering raising its alert for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels, officials said, after a spike in cases to record numbers in the Japanese capital. * New Zealand must prepare for new outbreaks as the pandemic spreads globally but will not drop its elimination strategy if community transmission was discovered, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. * Australian states tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak in the country's southeast.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Egypt has started offering reusable cotton face masks at around 50 cents each alongside the food items provided in its state subsidy programme.

* Afghanistan faces "catastrophe" as growing COVID-19 cases stretch a health infrastructure already severely weakened by decades of war, the Afghan Red Crescent Society said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study. * Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said it had started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as infections continue to surge in the world's third worst-hit nation.

* Life sciences company IQVIA Holdings Inc said it would collaborate with AstraZeneca Plc to speed up clinical studies of the British drugmaker's potential COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Three of the largest U.S. banks set aside a whopping $28 billion for loan losses, in a stark reminder that much of the economic pain from the pandemic is still to come. * Japanese manufacturers remained close to the most pessimistic they have been in 11 years in July as the outbreak hits global demand and deals a punishing blow to the export-reliant economy, the Reuters tankan survey showed.

* Britain's economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, dashing hopes of a swift rebound as government budget forecasters said it was on course for its worst year since pre-industrial times. * Economic activity in Brazil began to grow again in monthly terms in May, after two sharp consecutive declines in March and April.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Ramakrishnan M; Edited by Arun Koyyur and Subhranshu Sahu)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law. Candi...

Indian-American Democrat Sara Gideon wins primary in Maine

Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon has won the Democratic primary for the US Senate seat from the state of Maine and will face incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November elections. Gideon, 48, is currently the Spe...

India-EU Summit will strengthen economic linkages with Europe: PM

Ahead of the India-EU Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the dialogue will further strengthen New Delhis economic as well as cultural linkages with EuropeAfter 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tu...

Ambica Steels Limited Deploys State-of-the-art Fully Automatic Ultrasonic Testing Line

NEW DELHI, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ultrasonic testing is one of the most necessary and important testing facility required for any semi-finished or finished product manufacturer. Through ultrasonic testing, one can evaluate various pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020