COVID-19: Rajasthan records three more deaths

Three more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 527, an official said. With 235 new cases reported, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus in the state has increased to 25,806.

One death each was reported in Udaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur, the official said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus infection has increased to 176 followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 43 in Bharatpur, 27 in Kota, 26 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 18 in Nagaur and 15 in Pali, and 13 in Dholpur. According to an official report, 235 new cases of infection were reported in the state till 10:30 am on Wednesday. These include 92 in Alwar, 69 in Jaipur, 20 in Kota, 18 in Nagaur, 12 in Jhunjhunu, 11 in Rajsamand and four new cases in Tonk. A total of 18,717 people have been discharged after treatment.