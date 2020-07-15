612 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha in a day
With a record high of 612 COVID-19 patients recovering in a day, over 10,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in Odisha until Wednesday.ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:18 IST
With a record high of 612 COVID-19 patients recovering in a day, over 10,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in Odisha until Wednesday.
According to the state Health Department, the total recovered cases now stands at 10,476.
The maximum number of recoveries have been reported from Ganjam (270) followed by Sundargarh (84) and Keonjhar (48). (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Sundargarh
- Ganjam
- Keonjhar
ALSO READ
ISL: Odisha FC rope in goalkeeper Ravi Kumar for 2 years
206 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, tally stands at 7,065
Odisha's Nayagarh sub-jail turns into vegetable garden, inmates given chance to earn
29 more BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha
Odisha allows counter sale of liquor from Wednesday