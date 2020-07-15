K'taka Minister asks zonal officers to follow strategic plan for COVID-19

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday instructed zonal in-charge officers to follow the strategic plan to tackle COVID-19 effectively. Speaking to officials through a video conference, the minister urged them to have better coordination with colleges for better execution of the pandemic tasks.

The minister asked the booth level taskforce committees to be fully functional before the end of the ongoing lockdown in the state. "Committee formation, training of the members, everything must be finished within one or two days. Booth level taskforce committee members must start home survey at the earliest," he said. Asking, taskforce committee members to identify ILI and SARI cases, the minister added, "Taskforce committee members should identify ILI and SARI cases and refer them to hospitals, COVID Care Centres or home isolation based on the severity of each case. Guidelines on classifying these cases should be conveyed to members during training."

"Members should also have pulse oximeter and thermal scanners with them. They should provide ambulances wherever required. They should track primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons," Sudhakar stated. The minister said that zonal in-charge officers to supervise all these tasks on a daily basis and also guide the team when required. Apart from these, the teams must take care of labs and testing processes in their respective zones. Asking senior officer Shalini Rajaneesh to take care of all these tasks, the minister said that no samples must be kept pending for a week.

While asking the authorities to follow the 'Dharavi model' in Mumbai, Sudhakar said, "Infected persons from slums and other places where there is no facility for home isolation should be quarantined in government COVID Care Centres." (ANI)