Left Menu
Development News Edition

American Airlines sending 25,000 furlough notices as U.S. demand sags

American Airlines said on Wednesday it is sending 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers and warned that demand for air travel is slowing again as COVID-19 cases increase and states re-establish quarantine restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 04:15 IST
American Airlines sending 25,000 furlough notices as U.S. demand sags

American Airlines said on Wednesday it is sending 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers and warned that demand for air travel is slowing again as COVID-19 cases increase and states re-establish quarantine restrictions. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies to provide 60 days' notice of potential layoffs or furloughs.

In a memo to employees released on Wednesday, American said the notices are tied to the overstaffing it expects in October when U.S. government payroll assistance expires. American, with more than 130,000 employees in 2019, had already warned that furloughs would be hard to avoid as pandemic-hit revenue remains more sluggish than the airline had hoped.

Among different work groups, warnings are being sent to 2,500 pilots or about 18% of the total, nearly 10,000 flight attendants or 37% of the total, and 3,200 mechanics or 22% of the total. Overall, American expects to be overstaffed by about 20,000 in the fall, but hopes to reduce the actual number of furloughs through enhanced leave and early-departure programs it has rolled out alongside unions, Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo.

They noted, however, that if Congress passes another round of payroll support through March 31, the need for involuntary furloughs at that time would be "much less throughout the industry" because "there would most certainly be more demand for air travel." Unions representing aviation workers have asked lawmakers for another $32 billion in payroll aid to keep hundreds of thousands of workers employed for another six months past October. Airlines are not opposed to the idea but so far have not actively lobbied for it.

Delta Air Lines Inc said this week it believed it could avoid furloughs after about 17,000 employees signed up for early-departure deals. By encouraging more senior workers to leave, U.S. airlines could trim their labor costs - their main expense - during the recovery, giving them more pricing power. Airline union contracts require airlines to furlough junior workers first.

United Airlines has sent 36,000 furlough notices, representing about 45% of workers, and Southwest Airlines has also warned that job losses will be hard to avoid. After boosting summer flying following some signs of pent-up leisure demand in May and June, some airlines are now scaling back their schedules due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The U.S. outbreak has prompted several countries to impose travel restrictions on Americans. The European Union excluded the United States from its "safe" travel list. Both Canada and Mexico want to extend the ban on non-essential travel at U.S. borders.

Even within the United States, Americans from 22 states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they enter New York or New Jersey, two states that have managed to curb infections.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants schools open so voters will give him high marks, Biden says

President Donald Trump is insisting that schools reopen so he can save his re-election bid, his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday.School districts across the country are taking a cautious approach to reopening after the su...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing Eight titles easy for Hamilton, says four timer ProstFour times Formula One world champion Alain Prost says he can see Lewis Hamilton stretching his own title tally to an ea...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 yearsA U.S. judge in Washington blocked what would have been the second federal execution in 17 years on Wednesday, hours before it ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pink-caped Chilean deputy brings lawmakers to their feet to celebrate coronavirus billA Chilean lawmaker launched hundreds of internet memes on Wednesday when she ran through congress wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020