Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Public have the wrong idea of footballers, says FIFPRO

Among other things, they have created dedicated funds, set up charities to donate to food banks and to fund medical equipment in hospitals, and taken part in campaigns to raise awareness and protect people from catching the virus, the report says. "Professional football players and athletes across sports have developed incredible initiatives around the world to help their communities, their clubs and teams and often their team mates," said FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:32 IST
Soccer-Public have the wrong idea of footballers, says FIFPRO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The perception that footballers do not live up to their social responsibilities has been debunked by their "incredible initiatives" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global players' union FIFPRO said in a report published Thursday.

The report, which highlights contributions made by professional footballers in fighting the effects of the pandemic, said that a large number of players have been "generous and creative" during the crisis. Among other things, they have created dedicated funds, set up charities to donate to food banks and to fund medical equipment in hospitals, and taken part in campaigns to raise awareness and protect people from catching the virus, the report says.

"Professional football players and athletes across sports have developed incredible initiatives around the world to help their communities, their clubs and teams and often their teammates," said FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann. "The public perception of athletes not living up to their social responsibility could not be more wrong."

Examples listed include AS Monaco forward Keita Balde, who helped 200 Senegalese workers based in Spain after they lost their jobs, and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford who helped persuade the British government to extend a school meals scheme. It also said that players had helped each other. In one case, a group of senior Irish international players contributed to an emergency fund to help footballers in the country's domestic league who were in financial difficulties.

The players' union in Botswana distributed food to players at seven clubs, plus 50 female players as well, it said. The report also pointed out that life for a majority of footballers outside the elite is "frequently uncertain and highly competitive."

It said that in men's football, more than 45% of players earn less than $1,000 a month, 41% receive late pay and in most cases have short contracts. In women's football, the majority of players earn less than $600 a month. "The belief that footballers live carefree and wealthy lives has led supporters and the general public to have high expectations when it comes to players' shared responsibility towards fighting the virus," it said.

"But many players during this time have even relied on food parcels and financial support packages to survive."

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the worlds largest medical glove maker, Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd on Wednesday, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labor.The bar on...

Pak Senator slams govt for not tabling in Parl ordinance on foreign nationals' review petition

As the deadline for filing a review plea against Kulbhushan Jadhavs death sentence neared, a senior Pakistani Opposition Senator has criticised the government for not tabling in Parliament an ordinance promulgated in May to allow a foreign ...

US Supreme Court clears way for 2nd federal execution this week

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a second federal execution in as many days. The high court by a 5-4 vote early Thursday lifted two court orders keeping the execution of Wesley Ira Purkey on hold. Purkey was convicted of kidnapping...

The two sides taking disengagement process forward through regular diplomatic and military talks: Indian officials on Sino-India military dialogue.

The two sides taking disengagement process forward through regular diplomatic and military talks Indian officials on Sino-India military dialogue....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020