Hungary cancels Aug 20 national holiday celebrations due to pandemic

Hungary cancels Aug 20 national holiday celebrations due to pandemicReuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:09 IST
Hungary has canceled celebrations and fireworks on the Aug 20 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.
The celebrations normally attract tens of thousands of revelers in Budapest.
Hungary also announced new restrictions on cross-border travel on Sunday. Active infection cases have been declining in Hungary since May.
