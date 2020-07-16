Left Menu
Hungary cancels Aug 20 national holiday celebrations due to pandemic

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary has canceled celebrations and fireworks on the Aug 20 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

The celebrations normally attract tens of thousands of revelers in Budapest.

Hungary also announced new restrictions on cross-border travel on Sunday. Active infection cases have been declining in Hungary since May.

