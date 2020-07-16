Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

That contrasts with a typical recession, when households receiving unemployment benefits usually cut spending by 7% because regular jobless benefits amount to only a fraction of a person’s prior earnings, the research found. Fears over Japan's tourism push A multibillion-dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny on Thursday, with the economy minister due to meet experts, as critics worried that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading the new coronavirus. The concerns in Japan highlight a conundrum facing countries around the world over how to balance reviving economies battered by the coronavirus while safeguarding public health.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:01 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Vaccine timeline The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of having a coronavirus vaccine by year's end. While there are no guarantees, "I feel good about the projected timetable," Fauci told Reuters.

Many experts see a safe and effective vaccine as the only way out of the pandemic that has infected millions and killed more than 575,000 people worldwide. Even if a vaccine succeeds in provoking an immune response, Fauci said it is still not clear how long that protection will last. "These are questions that don't have answers right now because we're only six months into the outbreak."

He said it may take a year before that immunity question is answered. COVID-19 benefits led to U.S. spending boost

Americans who received enhanced unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic spent more than when they were working, a study released on Thursday said, adding to concerns about a steep fall in spending when the emergency benefits expire. The $600 weekly supplement added to jobless benefits as part of the CARES Act helped unemployed households spend 10% more after receiving benefits than they did before the pandemic, according to research by the JPMorgan Chase Institute.

Researchers analyzed transactions for 61,000 households that received unemployment benefits between March and May. Spending dropped for all households as the virus spread and led to business shutdowns, but then rose when households began receiving jobless benefits, the study found. That contrasts with a typical recession when households receiving unemployment benefits usually cut spending by 7% because regular jobless benefits amount to only a fraction of a person's prior earnings, the research found.

Fears over Japan's tourism push A multibillion-dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny on Thursday, with the economy minister due to meet experts, as critics worried that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading the new coronavirus.

The concerns in Japan highlight a conundrum facing countries around the world over how to balance reviving economies battered by the coronavirus while safeguarding public health. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is due to meet experts to discuss the government's "Go-To" campaign to promote domestic tourism, a day after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike questioned its timing and methods.

Japan has not seen the kind of explosive spread of the virus that has killed tens of thousands in other countries. But new cases, in Tokyo in particular, have stoked alarm, with the city raising its coronavirus alert to the highest level. Novartis to provide 'no profit' drugs

Novartis's Sandoz division will not make a profit on 15 generic drugs it is making available to developing countries to treat symptoms of COVID-19. The Swiss drugmaker plans to maintain the zero-profit program until the pandemic ends or a vaccine or cure is found, Novartis Global Health Chief Operating Officer Lutz Hegemann said in an interview.

While Novartis has not seen supply-chain shortages despite increasing demands for COVID-19 medicines, Hegemann said this new program aimed to help to keep vulnerable healthcare systems in Africa, Asia, South America, and European countries Ukraine and Moldova from becoming overloaded. Black masks, white roses

Wearing blackface masks, Spanish and foreign dignitaries paid tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic and the health workers combating it in a ceremony on Thursday led by King Felipe VI. Many of the roughly 400 guests outside the Royal Palace in Madrid, including relatives of some of the more than 28,000 victims of the disease in one of Europe's worst-hit countries, laid white roses on a black pedestal surrounding a bowl of burning coals.

The king told the relatives of the victims: "You are not alone in your pain, it's our shared pain, it's our grief that today is witnessed here by all Spaniards." He said many of those who had died were elderly people "whose lives changed the course of our history" towards democracy.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kulbhushan Jadhav granted second consular access

Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was granted second consular access on Thursday, Pakistan media reported. Indian officials are presently at Pakistan Foreign Office.Earlier, New Delhi had asked Islamabad to give unconditional consular acces...

Manhunt ordered into murder of Mapiti Matsena's murder

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has ordered a manhunt into the ghastly murder of Gauteng Legislature Safety and Security Portfolio Committee chairperson, Mapiti Matsena.This comes after the provincial legislator was fat...

GDE pleading for patience with COVID-19 Youth Brigades

The Gauteng Education Department is pleading for patience with COVID-19 Youth Brigades as it processes their outstanding stipend payments.According to the GDE, some brigades have been paid already which led to anxiety among those still awai...

EU to meet face-to-face at summit to carve up $2.1 trillion

There are limits to videoconferencing. When there is a lot of money at stake, people like to look each other in the eye. So on Friday, leaders from 27 European Union nations will be meeting face-to-face for the first since February despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020