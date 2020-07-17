$20million inject into catchment to deliver jobs, help clean up waterways

A $20 million injection into catchment groups across the country will deliver hundreds of jobs, training opportunities, and help clean up waterways, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Forestry Minister Shane Jones announced today.

Projects in the Bay of Plenty, Rangitikei, Canterbury, and across Otago will get a share of $10m from the Government's Jobs for Nature package to help with land restoration, wetland protection, remediation of waterways, planting, pest control, and the increased uptake of farm environment plans.

Catchment group projects in Auckland, King Country, Wairarapa, Tasman, Canterbury, and Otago to enhance water quality, soil conservation and ecological restoration will benefit from $10m from the One Billion Trees Fund.

"From the One Billion Trees Fund, the six projects will see nearly 1.4 million plants in the ground, involve 620 landowners, create up to 172 jobs and provide 152 young people with training opportunities over the course of the projects," Shane Jones said.

"It's fantastic that these catchment groups will receive between $1m and $2m each from the fund for this important work."

Damien O'Connor says that with a focus on water quality and planting to lift environmental, economic, and wellbeing outcomes for producers and local communities, the funding delivers on the Government's promise to clean up waterways and create employment opportunities in the regions.

"As part of the Government's Fit for a Better World vision, there is an opportunity to explore New Zealand based regenerative farming approaches that recognise the connection between the health of our land, and the health and resilience of our communities, waterways, biodiversity and climate," Damien O'Connor said.

"Over the past month, the Government has provided support for a raft of projects to improve New Zealand's environment and help stimulate our post-COVID-19 recovery, including the release of $100m from the Provincial Growth Fund for waterway fencing, riparian planting, and stock water reticulation. All of these projects are going to improve our environment, put people into jobs, and help increase local economic activity," Shane Jones said.

On top of the latest investment, a further $1.87m is being allocated to the Quorum Sense charitable trust to support farmers to share knowledge about developing and implementing regenerative agriculture systems.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)