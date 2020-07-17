India became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases, while the list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public grew as the country reported at least 70,000 new cases, a record daily jump for the seventh time this month.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* A German abattoir at the center of a coronavirus outbreak will be allowed to resume meatpacking and processing on Friday after a new health and hygiene concept was approved, authorities said.

* Russia's death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 12,000 on Friday, as the country reported 186 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

* Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the pandemic, the government's chief scientific adviser said.

AMERICAS

* Restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended through Aug. 21, Canada and the United States announced.

* Lockdown measures in Brazil led to the temporary or permanent closure of 522,700 firms in the first two weeks of June, while the number of cases is set to cross 2 million.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Japanese government is facing potentially damaging blowback after excluding Tokyo residents from a multibillion-dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism, even as the capital on Friday reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

* Urumqi, the capital of China's far western region of Xinjiang, reported five new coronavirus cases by noon (0400 GMT) on Friday, after the report of an earlier case, its first in months, led to hundreds of flights being canceled.

* Indonesia on Friday reported 1,462 new coronavirus infections, bringing total cases to 83,130, its Health Ministry said.

* Hong Kong authorities reported 50 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Friday, stoking further concern about an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub.

* Australia's Victoria state on Friday reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases while neighboring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings as authorities struggle to contain a new wave of infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Coronavirus support to poor countries has been "grossly inadequate and that's dangerously shortsighted," U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock said, asking wealthy countries for billions of more dollars to help 63 states, mainly in Africa and Latin America.

* Hospitals in Iran face acute shortages of medical personnel and beds as the country tackles a powerful second wave of infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* India's Zydus Cadila plans to complete late-stage trials for its potential coronavirus vaccine in March 2021 and could produce up to 100 million doses a year if trials are successful, Chairman Pankaj Patel told Reuters.

* Johnson & Johnson is in talks with Japan and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation about locking up allocations of its potential COVID-19 vaccine as it prepares to kick off human trials.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian shares eked out gains and U.S. stock futures bounced back on Friday as hopes of more government spending around the globe outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus infections and worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing.

* South Africa's rand was unchanged early on Friday as investors reassessed the impact of coronavirus, with infections locally and worldwide continuing to climb.