Seychelles receives medical equipment to combat COVID-19 from IAEA

The consignments received consist of two Biosafety cabinets, which are vitally important in the handling and processing of infectious samples, such as SARS-COV-2, the causative virus for COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Victoria | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:24 IST
IAEA donation also consisted of primers and probes (PCR test kits) for COVID-19 for two assays, one which is promoted and distributed worldwide by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the other from the Hong Kong University. Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)

On 13 July 2020, Seychelles received its third batch of medical equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The consignments received consist of two Biosafety cabinets, which are vitally important in the handling and processing of infectious samples, such as SARS-COV-2, the causative virus for COVID-19. Among other equipment received were; a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, three vortex machines, a microcentrifuge and a scanner for cryotubes, all useful in the PCR process for the detection of COVID-19.

IAEA donation also consisted of primers and probes (PCR test kits) for COVID-19 for two assays, one which is promoted and distributed worldwide by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the other from the Hong Kong University.

The donation was received by the Public Health Authority on behalf of the Seychelles government. The Government remains grateful to the IAEA for its support during this pandemic.

IAEA has been providing support to Seychelles since it became a member of the organization in April 2003 within a Technical Cooperation Programme which has remained active throughout. The Agency works for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, contributing to international peace and security and the implementation of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

(With Inputs from APO)

