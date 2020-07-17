Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Princess Beatrice marries in Windsor

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:49 IST
Britain's Princess Beatrice marries in Windsor
Princess Beatrice (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@yorkiebea)

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on Friday, in a small, COVID-19 secure ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth.

The couple originally planned to marry in May, but the coronavirus lockdown forced them to reschedule. "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines." Wedding ceremonies have been allowed in England since July 4, with a limit of 30 guests who must all maintain social distancing.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

Next years Tokyo Olympics will follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The International Olympic Commi...

World Emoji Day: Shilpa Shetty aces different emoji expressions on Instagram Reels

Actor Shilpa Shetty marked the World Emoji Day with a post on Instagram Reel, where she is seen imitating different emojis with her facial expressions. In the video, Shilpa is seen acing different emoji expressions ranging from happy to sad...

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

The 42 venues for next years delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been l...

Telangana CM announces mid-day meal scheme for govt junior, degree college students

Students of government junior and degree colleges in Telangana will be served mid-day meal from this academic year in an effort to provide nutritious food and reduce the dropout rate, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020