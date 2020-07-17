Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt prepared to provide effective treatment for COVID-19 patients; teachers in medical colleges to get UGC payscale

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on COVID-19, said people need not have any fear over COVID-19, but they should continue to take all precautions, according to an official release. Those suffering from the infectious disease need not go to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money as the required medical treatment for the virus was very much available in government hospitals, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:52 IST
Govt prepared to provide effective treatment for COVID-19 patients; teachers in medical colleges to get UGC payscale
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state government is prepared to provide effective treatment to COVID-19 patients, even as he announced a slew of measures, including procuring large quantities of medicines, to deal with the situation. The decisions taken by Rao include implementing UGC scales for the teachers working in medical colleges, newly-appointed nurses getting pay on par with their old counterparts ANDenhancing the retirement limit for those working in the Ayush department to 65 years.

It was decided to extend COVID-19 incentive of 10 per cent additional pay to everyone working in the health department, including the outsourcing employees. He also told officials to keep injection vials of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, and Favipiravir tablets in large quantities.

"Give them free of cost to the needy. There should not be any shortage of these medicines at all costs," the chief minister said. The officials have been instructed to induct 1200 doctors who completed PG into the government service.

Rao directed that 200 doctor vacancies in PHCs be filled immediately. Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on COVID-19, said people need not have any fear over COVID-19, but they should continue to take all precautions, according to an official release.

Those suffering from the infectious disease need not go to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money as the required medical treatment for the virus was very much available in government hospitals, he said. Compared to the national average, the states death rate was less and the recovery rate also much higher, the release said.

As of Thursday, those taking treatment as in-patients in hospitals was 3,692, it said. The 'Unlock' process was on in the country and the Centre has decided to begin international air services, Rao said.

"We have come to a stage where living with corona is a must. But none should have any fear about corona." At the same time, people should not be negligent, he said. "The government is well equipped to contain the virus spread and to give treatment to those affected by the corona.

Initially, the Central government was in state of confusion at first to face the spread of virus. But as far as Telangana State is concerned, all the necessary equipment, medicines, tools were gathered. Now there is no shortage of anything," the release quoted him as saying.

In the state-run Gandhi and TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad, 3000 beds were ready with oxygen supply facilities. All over the State, 5,000 Beds have been kept ready with oxygen supply facilities, he said.

In all, 10,000 beds haven been kept ready exclusively for COVID-19 patients and 1500 ventilators were also available. PPE Kits and N95 Masks were available in lakhs and there was no shortage of medicines and equipment, he said.

There was no need for people to rush to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money "as best treatment is given in government hospitals as per the guidelines issued by ICMR," he said. "The government is ready to spend any amount of money to contain the virus and give treatment to the needy.

According to the release, Rs 100 Crore has been additionally allocated to the general budget to take up urgent measures to contain the virus and to provide treatment. The release said private hospitals should maintain transparency on the availability of beds.

The government would act strictly if artificial shortage was created. Every hospital should display information on the number of available beds and how many are occupied, the release said, adding that the government should be given information from time to time.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN blacklists Pakistan Taliban terror group’s leader

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan terror groups leader Noor Wali Mehsud has been designated as a global terrorist by the UN for participating in the financing, planning and perpetrating acts on behalf of and in support of entities associated wi...

DMRC starts work on underground section of Phase 4

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday commenced construction work on the underground section of its Phase 4 project, officials said. The work began on the underground section of the 28.92 km-long Janakpuri WestR K Ashram Marg corridor....

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the armed forces to a give befitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan as he reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with top military brass, officials said. At a high-l...

IITs to relax admission criterion due to partial cancellation of class 12 exams: HRD minister

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT have decided to relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on FridayDue to the partia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020