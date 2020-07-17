Left Menu
Dr Jitendra Singh addresses digital symposium of Hello Diabetes Academia 2020

Dr Jitendra Singh said, those suffering from diabetes have an immuno-comprised status, which tends to reduce their resistance and make them more vulnerable to Corona like infections as well as consequent complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:19 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh noted that even after the COVID pandemic is over, the discipline of social distancing and avoiding droplet infection will act as a safeguard against many other infections as well. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Diabetics need strict sugar control during COVID Pandemic. Addressing a digital symposium of Hello Diabetes Academia 2020, he said that despite COVID, Show goes on in India and both Activity and Academia are at their best during the pandemic times. He said COVID has prompted us to discover new norms in adversity.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, those suffering from diabetes have an immuno-comprised status, which tends to reduce their resistance and make them more vulnerable to Corona like infections as well as consequent complications. This, he said, leads to an even more vulnerable situation when a patient suffering from diabetes also has kidney involvement or diabetic-nephropathy, chronic kidney disease etc.

In a situation like this, Dr Singh noted that the diabetologists have a special responsibility towards their patients in keeping their blood sugar level strictly under control to avoid infection and at the same time educating them about precautions to be exercised.

He said, "Even though the COVID-related death rate in India has been low as compared to other countries, most of the deaths occurred here were among those Corona positive patients who were also suffering from comorbidities of chronic disorders like diabetes."

Dr Jitendra Singh noted that even after the COVID pandemic is over, the discipline of social distancing and avoiding droplet infection will act as a safeguard against many other infections as well.

The Union Minister complimented Mentor Dr V. Seshiah from Chennai, Dr.A.K.Das from Puducherry, Dr Shashank Joshi from Mumbai, Dr BanshiSaboo from Ahmedabad and Dr Sunil Gupta and Dr.Kavita Gupta from Nagpur and the entire team of organisers for having brought together the best of faculty to deliberate on this important topic.

