Nearly 10,000 African health workers had virus

Nearly 10,000 health workers in 40 African countries have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation

More than half of infected workers are in South Africa, which makes up roughly half of the confirmed cases on the African continent as hospitals struggle to cope

Sub-Saharan Africa already had the world's greatest shortage of health care workers, with less than three per 1,000 people. Doctors, nurses or other workers have protested or gone on strike in some countries, fearing for their lives amid shortages of personal protective equipment.(AP) RUPRUP