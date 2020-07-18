Divided Americans dug further into debates over mask mandates and schools reopening on Friday, with states and localities choosing conflicting strategies as the country reported a daily global record of more than 77,000 new infections.

EUROPE * European Union (EU) leaders' views on a mass stimulus plan remained "diametrically different", Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, after hours of talks on how to breathe life into economies ravaged by the pandemic.

* The EU is negotiating advance purchase deals of potential COVID-19 vaccines with drugmakers Moderna, Sanofi, and Johnson & Johnson and biotech firms BioNtech and CureVac, two EU sources said. * Russia will unveil a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the pharmaceuticals giant and Oxford University.

* The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in France's Brittany region has risen sharply in less than a week. * Catalonia urged some four million people to stay home in response to surging virus cases.

* Belgium may be at the start of a second wave of coronavirus infections after reporting a 32% increase in weekly cases, virologists said. * Czech authorities tightened restrictions in the northeast of the country after a spike in infections.

AMERICAS * Public health specialists who have for months warned the U.S. government that shuffling detainees among immigration detention centers would help spread COVID-19 were right, according to a Reuters review of court records and ICE data.

* Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but the country is "still in the middle of this fight," the World Health Organization said. * A recent spike in infections in Canada is worrying and can be linked to groups of young people gathering in bars and nightclubs and at parties, a top medical official said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases.

* The Japanese government is facing a blowback after excluding Tokyo residents from a multi-billion dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism. * Australia's Victoria state reported a record daily increase in cases while neighboring New South Wales banned dancing, singing, and mingling at weddings.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The steepest dive in cocoa demand in a decade has thrown into jeopardy a plan by top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana to guarantee some two million farmers a living wage, sources within the countries' regulators said.

* Israel imposed a new weekend shutdown and tightened a series of curbs to lower infection rates. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* South Korea approved an early stage clinical trial of Celltrion Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans. * India's Zydus Cadila plans to complete late-stage trials for its potential coronavirus vaccine in March 2021 and could produce up to 100 million doses a year if trials are successful.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stocks treaded water on Friday and government bond yields edged lower as investors waited on the European Union to iron out details of an expected 750 billion-euro recovery fund.

* A battle in the U.S. Congress over a new coronavirus-aid bill began as Republicans were putting the finishing touches on provisions granting liability protection for a wide range of entities resuming operations amid the pandemic.