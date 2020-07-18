Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR set to start multi-centric study to evaluate efficacy of BCG vaccine against COVID19 in elderly

The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is all set to conduct a study to evaluate the effectiveness of the BCG vaccination in preventing morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19 in elderly individuals between 60 to 95 years of age living in COVID-19 hotspots in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 23:21 IST
ICMR set to start multi-centric study to evaluate efficacy of BCG vaccine against COVID19 in elderly
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is all set to conduct a study to evaluate the effectiveness of the BCG vaccination in preventing morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19 in elderly individuals between 60 to 95 years of age living in COVID-19 hotspots in India.

This study will be carried out in six states (sites) of the country--Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. The ICMR's National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) in Chennai is heading the study. In Tamilnadu, this study will be done in close collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation and Department of Public Health of the State.

"The study will document whether BCG vaccine can prevent the occurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 infection and its progression and death associated with COVID-19 among elderly individuals. The study uses the same BCG vaccine that is administered to newborn babies as a part of National Immunization programme for more than 50 years in this country," Dr Subash Babu, Scientific Director at National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis told ANI. According to the ICMR scientist, BCG is a vaccine against tuberculosis, with protective non-specific effects against other respiratory tract infections in in-vitro and in-vivo studies, and reported significant reductions in morbidity and mortality.

"Based on the capacity of BCG to reduce the incidence of respiratory tract infections in children and adults, to exert antiviral effects in experimental models; and to reduce viremia in an experimental human model of viral infection, the hypothesis is that BCG vaccination will partially protect against mortality in high-risk, elderly individuals," said the scientist. He informed that there are several clinical trials using BCG vaccine already undergoing on elderly population across the globe.

"We have to evaluate the effectiveness of BCG vaccination in terms of reduction in the cumulative incidence of hospital admission and Intensive Care Admission, reduction in the incidence of other respiratory febrile illness, to determine the innate and adaptive immune responses, IgM, IgG and IgA antibody titers generated by BCG vaccination (both total and SARS-Cov2 specific) in a subset of individuals and to measure biomarkers induced by BCG vaccination as correlates of risk or protection against SARS-Cov2 in a subset of individuals," added Dr Babu. Methodology of the study sample size is 1450 healthy individuals between 60 -95 years of age will receive BCG vaccination while 725 individuals will be controls (without vaccination), who will be followed up for six months post vaccination. The participants are elderly population from 60 - 80 years of age residing in red and orange zones (hotspots) for SARS-Cov2 infection.

The participants will be administered one dose of 0.1ml BCG vaccine, given intradermally. Elderly individuals not vaccinated from the same hotspot area or from neighbouring hotspot wards areas will be considered as the controls Apart from Chennai's NIRT site, the five other centres are National Institute of Occupational Health, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, National Institute for Research in Environmental Health in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, GS Medical College and KEM Hospital in Mumbai Maharashtra, National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases in Jodhpur and AIIMS, New Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Properties of Mathura's hardcore criminals to be confiscated, says police

Intensifying its offensive against hardcore criminals in Mathura, the police will soon start confiscating their properties, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Every police station in the district will prepare a list of the top ten cr...

No plans for lockdown in West Bengal, says Chief Secretary

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday said that there are no plans to enforce a lockdown all over the state. The state government has no plans of introducing a lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in c...

When the chips are down, EU leaders get fries

As European leaders haggled in Brussels on Saturday over billions of euros to prop up their coronavirus-blighted economies, four prime ministers slipped away in search of comfort food a paper cone of Belgian fries. The snack that Americans ...

FDA gives directions for using only ICMR-approved diagnostic kits in Goa

Goa Food and Drugs Administration has urged people, chemists, and druggists that rapid diagnostic kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and DCGI must be used. The Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration has informed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020