Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Victoria requires masks for Melbourne hit by COVID-19

People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australia's second most-populous state, marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday. Melbournians not wearing face coverings will be fined A$200 ($140), said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 19-07-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 08:18 IST
Australia's Victoria requires masks for Melbourne hit by COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australia's second most-populous state, marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday.

Melbournians not wearing face coverings will be fined A$200 ($140), said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Victoria, which has forced nearly 5 million people into a partial six-week lockdown on July 9, reported 363 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, after 217 cases the previous day.

"We're going to be wearing masks in Victoria and potentially in other parts of the country for a very long time," Andrews told a televised briefing. "There's no vaccine to this wildly infectious virus," he said. Masks are "a simple thing, but it's about changing habits, it's about becoming a simple part of your routine."

Australia has recorded about 11,800 cases of COVID-19, a fraction of what has been seen in other countries or even some U.S. states, but an outbreak of community transmission in Victoria has been growing, prompting authorities to restrict social distancing. Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Victoria on Sunday, bringing the total to 38 and raising Australia's death toll to 121.

New South Wales, the most populous state, has seen new cases in the low double digits in recent weeks and growing. Health officials are concerned about the transmission rate, which they say is higher than in Victoria. About 60 people in Sydney face a fine of $1,000 each after attending a party Saturday night and breaking the public health guidelines of no more than 20 visitors to a home, police said. ($1 = 1.4296 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers

The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual. The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reaso...

Manipur: ADGP Arvind Kumar's condition stable after he allegedly shot himself

Additional Director General of Police ADGP Law and Order Arvind Kumar who allegedly shot himself with his service gun on Saturday is stable now, according to Manipur Chief Secretary.The condition of ADGP Law and Order Arvind Kumar is stable...

Beijing reports no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID 19 cases

Beijing China, July 19 Xinhua ANI -- Beijing reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday. This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed...

Vegetable traders in Shimla face difficulties amid COVID-19

Vegetable traders in Shimla say they are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are unable to sell the agricultural produce at the usual rates. Lakshan Singh, a vegetable trader, said, These days were getting very low rat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020