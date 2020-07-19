Left Menu
UP Health Secretary writes to district collectors to set up COVID care centres in hotels

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad has written to district collectors, asking them to transform at least one hotel in every district of the state into a COVID care centre for patients with very mild or no symptoms.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 14:23 IST
UP Health Secretary writes to district collectors to set up COVID care centres in hotels
Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad has written to district collectors, asking them to transform at least one hotel in every district of the state into a COVID care centre for patients with very mild or no symptoms. As per the letter, the patients will have to bear the cost of their stay at these centres.

In the letter on Saturday, the Principal Health Secretary has asked the district magistrates to ensure that charge for stay at these centres shall not exceed Rs 2,000 per day for double occupancy rooms and Rs 1,500 for single occupancy rooms. The letter in Hindi read, "It has come to the notice of the government that some patients with very mild or no symptoms do not want to get admitted due to lack of adequate facilities in the COVID Care Centers and hence try to hide their disease."

"After due consideration in this regard, the government decided to introduce L-1 plus level of system for medical treatment of those patients who are without symptoms and who want better facilities and have the ability to spend for these facilities. Under this arrangement, a hotel in the districts will be operated by the district administration as a COVID Care Center," it read. (ANI)

