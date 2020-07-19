26 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, tally rises to 717

Twenty-six more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, pushing the tally to 717. Eight members of a family, including a 10-year-old boy, in Dhanas were among the fresh cases, as per the medical bulletin.

Two cases each were reported in sector 39, sector 42, sector 46, sector 30, sector 45 and one each in Daria, sector 32, sector 7, Mauli Jagran, sector 48, sector 19, sector 20 and sector 39, it stated. Three coronavirus positive patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 488 people have been cured of the virus so far, as per the bulletin.

As many as 10,959 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 10,180 tested negative while reports in 60 cases are awaited, it stated. There are 217 active cases in the city as of now. A total of 12 people have died so far.