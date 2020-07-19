Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 fresh cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 988

Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally of coronavirus patients to 988, health minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Kohima district, two from Mokokchung and one each from Dimapur and Longleng, he said. "Out of 79 samples tested, 10 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed," the minister said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:49 IST
10 fresh cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 988

Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally of coronavirus patients to 988, health minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Kohima district, two from Mokokchung and one each from Dimapur and Longleng, he said.

"Out of 79 samples tested, 10 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed," the minister said. According to an official of the health department, 40 patients have been cured of the disease in the last two days.

The state now has 543 active cases, while 445 people have recovered from the disease, he said. "Of the active patients, 539 are asymptomatic," he said.

Dimapur has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 387, followed by Peren at 248, Kohima at 193, Mon at 83, Tuensang at 44 and Phek at 17. Seven cases were reported from Mokokchung, five from Zunheboto, three from Longleng and one from Wokha.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

2,000 multi-brand retail outlets to be opened in Haryana under cooperative dept

Under the aegis of Haryanas Cooperative Department, 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be opened in the state to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. Khattar said that through the coop...

Man arrested for stating talaq thrice to wife

Hyderabad, July 19 PTI A case has been registered under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act-2019, which prohibits divorce by pronouncing talaq by husbands of married Muslim women, over a complaint by a woman that her husba...

EU summit drags into 3rd day amid splits on virus fund

European Union leaders remained fundamentally divided for a third day Sunday over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro USD 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that they might not r...

Minto Bridge: U'khand Cong leader asks Kejriwal govt to pay Rs 10-lakh compensation

Uttarakhand Congress Vice-President Dhirendra Pratap has demanded that the Delhi government pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Kundan Kumar who drowned at the heavily waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass Sunday. A mini-truck dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020