10 fresh cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 988

Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally of coronavirus patients to 988, health minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Kohima district, two from Mokokchung and one each from Dimapur and Longleng, he said.

"Out of 79 samples tested, 10 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed," the minister said. According to an official of the health department, 40 patients have been cured of the disease in the last two days.

The state now has 543 active cases, while 445 people have recovered from the disease, he said. "Of the active patients, 539 are asymptomatic," he said.

Dimapur has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 387, followed by Peren at 248, Kohima at 193, Mon at 83, Tuensang at 44 and Phek at 17. Seven cases were reported from Mokokchung, five from Zunheboto, three from Longleng and one from Wokha.