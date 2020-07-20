U.S. CDC reports 67,574 new coronavirus cases, total now 3,698,161

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 67,574 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,698,161. It said the number of deaths had risen by 877 to 139,659.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared to a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2ZFRrAy) The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.