Telangana: 4 held for illegally procuring, selling COVID-19 antiviral drugs

Four persons have been arrested on Sunday for allegedly procuring and selling of COVID-19 antiviral drugs in an illegal manner in Malkajgiri, Telangana. According to the police, four accused persons for illegally procuring and selling Antiviral Drugs including Covifor (Remdesivir) and Favipiravir tablets for a higher price than the maximum retail price.

"A team including Inspector Naveen of SOT Malkajgiri Zone conducted a raid in the limits of Kushaiguda and apprehended the accused while they were procuring the generic versions of Remdesivir and Favipiravir, which are being used as Antiviral medicine for COVID-19 patients. They were selling these medicines at higher rates. Seized (3) Remdesivir (Covifor) of Hetero and (1) Favipiravir tablets box from their possession," said the police.The accused persons, Belida Ashok Kumar, Buduru Sharath, Gaddala Vamshi, Subhash were selling the Remdesivir injections for Rs 30,000, which is originally priced at Rs 5,500 and Favipiravir Tablets box for Rs 4,000 against its MRP of Rs 3,500, it added. The police have handed the accused persons to Kushaiguda Police Station along with the seized medicines for further action. (ANI)