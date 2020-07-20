Left Menu
Mkhize urges South Africans to observe COVID-19 guidelines

The Minister expressed concern at the fatigue that seems to have set in as South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging.

The Minister reminded South Africans that there’s no vaccine or cure for COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has appealed to South Africans to work with government in reducing the spread of Coronavirus by observing the COVID-19 guidelines.

"As a government, we have mobilised every resource, every faculty and wherewithal at our disposal to effect the necessary interventions. But the government cannot manage this unilaterally. Every single South African now needs to focus on adhering to recommendations pertaining to non-pharmaceutical interventions," Mkhize said on Saturday.

"We see poor or no social distancing in communities. Masks are being abandoned or not worn properly and there is laxity setting in around frequent hand-washing.

"This will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks. We must all appreciate that there is a direct causal link between the surge of cases and our ability, or inability, to adhere to these very basic principles," he said.

The Minister reminded South Africans that there's no vaccine or cure for COVID-19.

"Our ability to break the cycle of infection depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined and take non-pharmaceutical interventions seriously. We can beat this pandemic together.

"We have already proved this during the lockdown. It remains in each and every citizen's hands to admonish family members, colleagues, friends, who refuse to adhere to measures that protect lives by limiting the spread of this virus," Mkhize said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

