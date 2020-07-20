Left Menu
Development News Edition

CanSino COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response in human trial

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:44 IST
CanSino COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response in human trial
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit has shown to be safe and induced immune response in most of the recipients, researchers said on Monday.

The CanSino candidate, named Ad5-nCOV, is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in human testing and are gearing up for late-stage trials, along with projects involving Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. While CanSino's vaccine has yet to start late-stage large-scale clinical trials to assess how well it works to prevent people from becoming infected, it has received the green light to be used in China's military.

The results from the mid-stage study, published in the medical journal Lancet, supports the testing of the vaccine candidate in a large trial, the study authors said. The vaccine candidate uses a virus called adenovirus to carry genetic material from the new coronavirus' protein into the human body, a method also used by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for their vaccine candidate.

The immune responses elicited by the vaccine might be undermined if the inoculated person has already developed high-level adenovirus immunity from a previous infection, Chinese researchers said in a peer-reviewed paper. CanSino counts Lilly Asia Ventures, backed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co, as its top shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SportsAdda unveils Brett Lee as Brand Ambassador

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee will be the new brand ambassador of SportsAdda, a sports websiteLee will also be conducting a host of fun activities including contests, quizzes, QAs, bowling masterclasses and giveaways that will fea...

Sizing up: As pandemic surges, so do waistlines

When Allison Weiss Brady and Michael Ladin emerged from weeks of locking down during the pandemic, they needed new clothes in new sizes for different reasons. Brady, 49, a charity fundraiser from a Philadelphia suburb, had been pulling bac...

Hotel owner, 30 others booked for flouting COVID-19 norms in Punjab's Phagwara

A hotel owner, manager and 30 others were on Monday booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 related guidelines, police said. A party was organised at the hotel here on the night of July 18, which was in violation of the prohibitory orders, ...

Japan protests Chinese maritime survey off southern islets

Japan has protested to Beijing over a Chinese survey ship that operated for 10 days inside the exclusive economic zone claimed by Japan around Okinotorishima, a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Monday. Japan says Okinotorish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020