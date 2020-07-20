Left Menu
Development News Edition

With U.S. under coronavirus siege, Chicago cracks down, Florida cases soar

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic showed few signs of abating in the United States.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:58 IST
With U.S. under coronavirus siege, Chicago cracks down, Florida cases soar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic showed few signs of abating in the United States. In a rare ray of hope, New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months and New York City entered a new phase of reopening on Monday, but the progress, in the very city and state that were once the epicenter, was eclipsed by the grim news nearly everywhere else.

Metrics for the country have grown worse including a rising number of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations along with rates of positive test results. The virus has killed 140,000 people in the United States and infected some 3.7 million, both figures leading the world. Florida reported 10,347 new cases on Monday, the sixth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections. Another 92 people died in Florida, increasing the state's death toll to 5,183.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new restrictions due to take effect on Friday including a ban on indoor service at bars and shutdown of personal services such as shaves and facials that require the removal of masks. "While we aren't near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there," Lightfoot said in a statement.

The city of Los Angeles is on the brink of issuing a new stay-at-home order and at least 14 states have reported record hospitalizations so far in July, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas. Meanwhile, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for schools to reopen in a few weeks and resisting a federal mandate that people wear masks in public, part of what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called an "incompetent" federal government response.

"I've said to the president from Day One: This virus does not respond to politics," Cuomo told a news conference. "The solution is medicine and science." WHITE HOUSE BRIEFINGS RESUME

The country remained "totally unprepared," Cuomo said, as other states lagged in testing, contact tracing, and personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses. "Their mistake was they listened to the president," Cuomo said, while also blasting "stupid and reckless" people in his own state who persistently gather in large groups.

On Monday Trump, under fire over his administration's response to the surging virus, said he would on Tuesday resume holding news briefings on the pandemic after a lengthy hiatus. White House debate has centered on whether Trump should risk doing daily briefings after he was mocked for musing that people might inject household disinfectants as a way to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

Last Friday Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters she favored a return of the briefings, which she said had bolstered his approval ratings. New York state, where the virus took hold early this year before spreading to other states, recorded only eight deaths on Sunday while the total number of people hospitalized for the disease fell to 716, the fewest since March 18, Cuomo said.

However, a Reuters analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project showed cases rose by more than 5,000 in the past week, the first week-over-week increase since April, breaking a 13-week streak of declines. New York City entered a new phase on Monday that will allow low-risk outdoor activity, entertainment at 33 percent capacity, and professional sports events. But Major League Baseball's Yankees and Mets will start their seasons in empty New York City ballparks, indoor dining in restaurants is still prohibited, and bars are subject to social distancing rules.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

1,198 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

A total of 1,198 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the state tally to 46,274, the state health department said on Monday. The total figure includes 11,530 active cases and 34,323 recoveries. So far, 422 ...

Two suicide cases reported in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A young woman and a farm worker allegedly died of suicide in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. A 32-year-old man employed with a farmer allegedly died of suicide by hanging from the ceilin...

HC tells TN govt to give people enough time for last rites

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate time to perform the religious rites of deceased COVID-19 patients, but said the protocol to cremate or bury such bodies should not be violated. The bench...

Latest NHL results show two positive tests

Two players tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of training camp, the NHL said Monday. The league administered 2,618 tests to more than 800 players from July 13-17.Both players have self-isolated and are following Cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020