Australia's Victoria state reports 374 new cases of coronavirus
A woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s have all died from the virus, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne. The state so far has recorded just under 6,300 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is nearly half of the total infections in Australia.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-07-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 06:52 IST
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported on Tuesday three deaths from the new coronavirus and logged 374 daily cases of infections compared with 275 cases a day earlier. A woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s have all died from the virus, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.
The state so far has recorded just under 6,300 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is nearly half of the total infections in Australia. Victoria's government has enforced a six-week partial lockdown in the city of Melbourne and asked residents to wear face masks when they step outside their houses or risk fines to contain a flare-up in infections.
