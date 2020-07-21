Pretoria Police Station and SAPS Tshwane to be closed for decontamination

Pretoria Central Police Station and SAPS Tshwane District Offices will be temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Community Service Centre will be operating at the same building Auditorium Pretoria Central SAPS, the entrance at Bosman Street. However, telephone lines at Pretoria Central SAPS Community Service Centre will not be accessible during the closure," the police said.

Meanwhile, Devon Police Station has been reopened following its closure.

The community is once again requested to access the Police Community Service Centre as the station is fully operational.

The Pretoria Central SAPS management apologised for any inconvenience caused by the shutdown.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)