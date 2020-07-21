Left Menu
AIIMS to start best practices sessions for doctors across India on COVID-19 management

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi in collaboration with Union Health Ministry and NITI Aayog is all set to start a national programme called --"National Clinical Grandrounds on COVID-19" from Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The idea is to get every doctor across the country to learn and share their best practices in the treatment of coronavirus patient as COVID-19 pandemic is an evolving situation, said Dr VK Paul, member (health) National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. "It is for every doctor based anywhere in the country, whether in a city or a remote village to connect with us through National Clinical Grandrounds on COVID-19 platform and learn best practices to treat the coronavirus patients. They can log in to covid.aiims.edu/cgr," he said adding that it would have experts from AIIMS and private sector among others.

"This is learning exercise for all. Doctors from any part of the country can join with us. Tomorrow, as it would be our first session- we will discuss the classical issues related to COVID-19 management, type of testing, tracking, usage of drugs and treatment. As coronavirus is a multi-system disease which affects other organs also, we will discuss its treatment protocol in detail. We will take the feedback from doctors on issues they want to learn. Gradually, doctors from other states can also share their best practices in the treatment of a COVID-19 patient," Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS told ANI. "The session will be held for one and half hour on a weekly basis. Our doctors from critical care, anaesthesia, pulmonary and medicine department will participate along with exerts from PGI and other government medical institutes to teach doctors across the nation," Guleria added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 28,084 and the total number of cases climbed to 11,55,191 in India after it registered 587 fatalities and spike of 37,148 cases till Tuesday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

