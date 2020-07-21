Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patient gives birth to boy in Arunachal Pradesh

A team of doctors at a state- run hospital in Arunachal on Tuesday successfully conducted a caesarean section on a pregnant woman who is infected with coronavirus, a senior official said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:10 IST
COVID-19 patient gives birth to boy in Arunachal Pradesh

A team of doctors at a state- run hospital in Arunachal on Tuesday successfully conducted a caesarean section on a pregnant woman who is infected with coronavirus, a senior official said. The woman delivered a boy at around 7.20 PM at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), the hospital's Deputy Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Taw Kaki said.

She is the first coronavirus infected woman to give birth to a baby in the Northeastern state. "Both the mother and the baby are doing fine. They are now together. As she is a COVID-19 patient, we will have to take a decision on whether or not the newborn will remain with the mother," Kaki said.

The woman, who was initially admitted at the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here, was referred to TRIHMS on Tuesday after she tested positive for COVID-19. "The woman will be treated like other Covid-19 patients and will be kept in the hospital till she recovers from the infection," TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini told reporters.

"She is in the terminal stage of pregnancy. The team of doctors decided to conduct a caesarean section as per the standard operating procedure. This is her third pregnancy," Kaki said. TRIHMS is the lone medical college in the state.

The RKM Hospital authorities suspended all the services till July 23 after detection of the COVID positive case. Hospital secretary Swami Vishweshananda said that the OPD, emergency section, labour room and operation theatre will remain closed for three days for sanitisation and screening of health staff for contact tracing.

Jini said that coronavirus cases are rising in the state but the morbidity rate is quite low with only three fatalities which is a good sign and most of the cases are asymptomatic. Of the total 790 COVID-19 cases in the state, 502 are now active.

Jini said that the government and the health authorities are doing their best to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the positive persons to contain the spread of the virus. He said that though TRIHMS was converted to a dedicated COVID hospital earlier, arrangements has to be changed in view of the need of other patients.

"Now a block of it has been dedicated to treat coronavirus patients," Jini said. Dr Jini added that keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Capital Complex, the TRIHMS authorities had requested the state government to identify a suitable place to establish another dedicated hospital.

"Accordingly, the state government has earmarked the newly constructed MLA apartment at Chimpu, near here, which will be converted to a hospital. There will be 20 ICU beds and 30-40 normal beds to keep COVID-19 patients. It will start functioning within a few days," he added..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree targeting COVID data, defense secrets

The U.S. Justice Department indicted two Chinese nationals for hacking defense contractors, COVID researchers, and other companies worldwide, according to a court filing published on Tuesday. U.S. authorities said the Chinese nationals, Li ...

Irdai allows insurers to offer 'Corona Kavach' as group insurance policy

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, regulator Irdai on Tuesday allowed health insurers to offer Corona Kavach as a standard group insurance policy to help public, private sector companies and other business entities to provide...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL52 RJ-HC-PILOT-4THLD HEARING Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camps writ plea on Friday, requests Speaker to defer action Jaipur The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday request...

Hong Kong protesters gather on anniversary of mob attack

Small groups of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, and demanded justice for victims of the violence and broader fre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020