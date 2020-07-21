Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi far from herd immunity against coronavirus: Experts

A serological survey involves testing of the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection. The experts also cautioned against lowering of guard despite a fall in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis in the national capital and warned against the possibility of a second peak.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:39 IST
Delhi far from herd immunity against coronavirus: Experts

The national capital is still far from herd immunity against the coronavirus, experts said on a serological survey, which has found that nearly 23 per cent of the people surveyed have developed antibodies to the virus. The study, which was conducted from June 27 to July 10 by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the Delhi government, has also indicated that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic. A serological survey involves testing of the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection.

The experts also cautioned against lowering of guard despite a fall in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis in the national capital and warned against the possibility of a second peak. After analysing the findings of the study, virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said Delhi is still far from developing herd immunity and the infection has spread rapidly.

Explaining the findings, he said if a 23.5-per cent seroprevalence is seen in Delhi, for a population of 1.87 crore, this amounts to 44 lakh infections. Since the national capital has so far witnessed 3,663 deaths due to COVID-19, the infection fatality rate is 0.08 per cent, which is similar to the first seroprevalence study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in April. "This tells me three things -- the infection has spread quite fast, there is no mortality rate reduction since April-end and we are still far from herd immunity.

"Delhi has so far conducted 8.3 lakh COVID-19 tests. If 20 per cent is symptomatic out of 44 lakh people, there would be 8.8 lakh people with symptoms. But if only one positive is picked in 10 tests, we are even missing symptomatic people and are definitely under-testing even those with symptoms," Jameel told PTI. Anurag Agarwal, the director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, said the findings indicate that around 25 per cent people have recovered from the disease, after adjusting for sensitivity and specificity.

"Since some people may not have developed adequate antibodies, the actual number may be as high as 30 per cent. This suggests that interaction pairs capable of disease transmission amongst Delhi residents will be fewer and the transmission chains shorter," he added. Agarwal said generally, when serology positivity hits 20 per cent, pretty much globally, that is when the first peak happens and opined that Delhi and Mumbai seem to have got to that point.

"Delhi peaked in the end of June. This is not herd immunity and there may still be a second peak or slowing down of the decline when we reopen further," he said. Professor (Dr) J C Suri, director and HOD, Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, said even though the number of people infected has come down, people should not lower the guard.

For each epidemic, there is a percentage that is calculated on the basis of the reproduction number, he said, adding that based on that, one can calculate the percentage of people required to be infected or immune either by natural infection or vaccination. Once that happens, there is an arrest of the epidemic. "If you see COVID-19, the percentage of population required to be immune due to natural infection or vaccination is 60. The government has released the serological survey, which is coming to around 23 per cent.

"This number is far below the 60-65 per cent required to develop herd immunity. This means that because of the good control measures, the number has come down, but the epidemic has not died. There is a lot of vulnerable people still left. If we relax now, there is going to be a second peak," Suri said. Thyrocare, a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories, is also carrying out a pan-India serological survey. It has tested 3,956 people and reported 1,340 of them to be COVID-19 positive, which indicates a rate of 33.87 per cent.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk shares new photo of newborn son X AE A-12

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday local time shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media. The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazin...

Amravati division records 206 farmer suicides in March-May

At least 206 farmers committed suicide between March and May 2020 in Maharashtras Amravati division, a period mostly covered by strict coronavirus- induced lockdown, a response to an RTI query has revealed. Half of these suicides took place...

China agrees to "intensive" WTO talks on fisheries - sources

China is ready to fully engage in intensive negotiations agreed on Tuesday by the World Trade Organization to cut subsidies on fishing by year-end, sources following the talks said.The body has been trying to reach a deal for the past 20 ye...

Delhi's sero-prevalence study finds around 23 per cent people affected by COVID-19

Delhis sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Director of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020