France records 584 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:48 IST
France has recorded 584 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry data released on Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 177,338, the ministry said. The number of people in hospitals with the virus was down 107, and the number in intensive care was down by 12, the figures showed.

The ministry revised down slightly its figure for the total death toll since the start of the outbreak, to 30,165 from 30,177 a day earlier. It did not immediately give a reason for the revision.

