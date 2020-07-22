Left Menu
* The novel coronavirus pandemic is showing "no signs of slowing down" in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization's director said. ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan's health ministry has approved dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment of COVID-19 after a trial in Britain showed the drug reduced death rates in hospitalised patients. * Residents of Australia's second most populous city, Melbourne, must wear masks when leaving home from Wednesday as the country posted a record rise in virus cases while New South Wales state was on "high alert".

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric and tone, encouraged Americans to wear masks if they cannot maintain social distance and warned that the coronavirus pandemic would get worse before it got better.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Barcelona authorities on Tuesday cut the number of people allowed on to the city's beaches to 32,000 from 38,000.

* Austria is reintroducing a requirement that face masks be worn in supermarkets, banks, and post offices.

* Fears over the coronavirus will see the Nobel prize banquet canceled for the first time in over half a century.

AMERICAS

* The United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time since June 10 the nation has surpassed that grim milestone, as California closed in on passing New York in total infections.

* White House officials and top congressional Democrats discussed the next round of coronavirus relief that would include extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools.

* Trump expressed a willingness to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

* Canada's recent increase in cases was expected as the economy reopens, a senior medical official said, while expressing concern about how many young people were contracting the virus.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he took another coronavirus test and the results were expected Wednesday as he hopes for a negative result two weeks since falling ill.

* Panama will further reopen its economy next week, adding some sectors in the provinces of Los Santos, Herrera, and Cocle that have a low number of virus cases, a health official said.

* The novel coronavirus pandemic is showing "no signs of slowing down" in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization's director said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's health ministry has approved dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment of COVID-19 after a trial in Britain showed the drug reduced death rates in hospitalized patients.

* Residents of Australia's second most populous city, Melbourne, must wear masks when leaving home from Wednesday as the country posted a record rise in virus cases while New South Wales state was on "high alert".

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* About 2,000 Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem as protests mounted against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis.

* Qatar relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the crisis, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1.

* Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government would impose a night-time curfew and tighten other measures.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The University of Oxford's possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said.

* Brazil approved clinical trials starting in August for a potential COVID-19 vaccine under joint development by Pfizer and BioNTech.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The euro stood at an 18-month high, silver soared and commodities forged ahead on Wednesday, as economic recovery hopes drove bets on rebounding world demand and a falling U.S. dollar.

* Canada's House of Commons elected chamber voted to approve the expansion of an emergency wage subsidy program so all businesses suffering losses from the outbreak will benefit.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

