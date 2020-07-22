FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE * A decision to focus its fiscal firepower on economic recovery has forced the EU to sharply scale back plans to address chronic shortages of drugs, including COVID-19 treatments, by bringing back manufacturing capacity from Asia. * Switzerland has expanded to 42 the number of territories on its watchlist of coronavirus hot spots, new arrivals from which must enter a 10-day quarantine, health authorities said on Wednesday.Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:48 IST
Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.
EUROPE * A decision to focus its fiscal firepower on economic recovery has forced the EU to sharply scale back plans to address chronic shortages of drugs, including COVID-19 treatments, by bringing back manufacturing capacity from Asia.
* Switzerland has expanded to 42 the number of territories on its watchlist of coronavirus hot spots, new arrivals from which must enter a 10-day quarantine, health authorities said on Wednesday. * Prosecutors in Italy have searched offices of medical diagnostic group Diasorin and a hospital in the northern region worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in a probe over the awarding of antibody test contracts.
* Romania reported a record 1,030 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as the World Health Organization sounded the alarm over spikes in southern Europe and the Balkans. AMERICAS
* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7, the government said on Wednesday. * U.S. President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric and tone, encouraged Americans to wear masks if they cannot maintain social distance and warned that the coronavirus pandemic would get worse before it got better.
* Trump expressed a willingness to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Hong Kong reported 113 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a daily record, including 105 that were transmitted locally, adding to a slew of new cases which have hit the global financial hub over the past two weeks. * Hong Kong will expand strict new social distancing measures from midnight on Wednesday, mandating face masks in all indoor public areas including malls and markets.
* Japan kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* About 2,000 Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem as protests mounted over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis. * Qatar allowed citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday.
* The University of Oxford's possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said. ECONOMIC FALLOUT
* News that the United States had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston fanned a bout of selling in equity markets on Wednesday, while the euro hit a 21-month high after the previous day's EU recovery fund deal. * Japan's government slightly raised its economic view for a second straight month in July, though authorities said the situation remained difficult.
(Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Sarah Morland, Ramakrishnan M and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)
ALSO READ
Jerusalem offers a grim model for a post-annexation future
Israelis angry at Netanyahu over new outbreak, economic pain
Israelis protest against government response to coronavirus
Israelis protest government's economic response to virus
U.S. tells China to shut Houston consulate in move China calls 'unprecedented escalation'