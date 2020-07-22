Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants until midnight from July 26 -statement

Egypt has extended the operating hours of cafes and restaurants from 10:00 p.m. to midnight while allowing them to operate at 50% capacity starting July 26, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday. The operating hours of stores, including malls, were also extended until 10:00 p.m., the statement said.

Egypt had reduced operating hours in its initial reopening phase to limit public gatherings and curb the spread of the coronavirus.