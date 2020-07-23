Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean senators give green light to controversial pension withdrawals

Chilean senators on Wednesday voted to approve a controversial bill that allows citizens to withdraw 10% of their pension savings to help ease the economic impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 07:31 IST
Chilean senators give green light to controversial pension withdrawals

Chilean senators on Wednesday voted to approve a controversial bill that allows citizens to withdraw 10% of their pension savings to help ease the economic impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The bill, which polls suggest has widespread public support, has been staunchly opposed by the government of President Sebastian Pinera but was approved by 29 votes to 13 with one abstention.

Swift passage of the bill, and surprise cross-party support, has pushed Pinera's center-right ruling coalition to the brink of collapse and brought warnings of dire economic consequences. It also raised concerns about a swerve toward populism following months of rioting and protests last year over inequality and precarious living standards in one of Latin America's traditionally most stable and prosperous nations.

Senators approved the vote with five government representatives crossing the floor to support the opposition in voting it through. On Wednesday night they continued to debate proposed amendments to the bill including who can access funds, and a provision that would see the government or employers replenish pensions after the COVID-19 crisis.

If all amendments are rejected, the bill can be signed into law. If any are approved, it will return to the lower house for a final vote as early as Thursday. Once the bill is approved by Congress, Pinera can veto it, or it could be referred to the Constitutional Court. But either move would likely spark a resumption of last year's street protests.

The government has argued its own rescue packages - worth nearly 12% of gross domestic product - will buoy Chileans left unemployed or in poverty because of the four-month economic shutdown stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Removing funds from the defined contribution Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) system will reduce already low average pension payouts, and shock the local stock, bond and exchange markets, according to the government and mainstream economists, though opinion diverges on how much.

The AFP system was introduced in the 1980s under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and has been the subject of public protest and reform pledges because of low payouts for years. In a Cadem poll published last week, 86% of respondents said they supported the pension withdrawals, and 82% said they would request access to their funds if allowed.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NZ marking biggest drop on public service gender pay gap

Women who work in the Public Service are becoming more fairly paid, thanks to the Gender Pay Gap Action Plan delivering on Governments commitment to women. The Gender Pay Gap Action Plan Progress Report was released today by Minister for Wo...

'End could have been better': Kumble reflects on coaching India

Former India spinner Anil Kumble has said that his coaching stint with the Indian senior side could have come to a better end. Kumble opened up about his coaching stint during an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mban...

125 Community Connectors established to support recovery post-COVID-19

125 Community Connector positions are being established within the community and throughout the country to focus on helping people connect with the services they need to support recovery post-COVID-19, announced Social Development Minister ...

Premier League: Goalfest at Anfield as Liverpool defeat Chelsea 5-3

Anfield Stadium witnessed a goal-fest on Wednesday local time as Liverpool defeated Chelsea 5-3 in the ongoing Premier League. After the match got over, the Reds was also presented with the Premier League trophy for the 2019-20 season as th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020