Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three die of COVID-19 in Puducherry, 123 new cases take

The addition of 123 fresh cases took the overall tally in the union territory to 2,421 which includes 987 active cases and 1,400 recoveries. Of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Puducherry has 119, followed by Karaikal (3) and Yanam (1).

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:16 IST
Three die of COVID-19 in Puducherry, 123 new cases take

Puducherry on Thursday reported three COVID-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 34 while 123 new cases were detected in the union territory. The three dead were a 59-year old man, a 50-year old man and a 48-year old male patient.

While the 48-year old man from neighbouring Vanrapet village was brought dead to the Government GH, the two others succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital (a COVID hospital), a spokesman of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in a release. The addition of 123 fresh cases took the overall tally in the union territory to 2,421 which includes 987 active cases and 1,400 recoveries.

Of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Puducherry has 119, followed by Karaikal (3) and Yanam (1). The 123 fresh infections were identified at the end of testing of 558 samples.

The Union Territory now had a positivity rate of 22 per cent with identification of 123 cases at end of testing of 558 samples. The fatality rate stood at 1.4 per cent, the spokesman said. The Department has tested 33,096 samples so far and found 30,260 of the samples to be negative. Results of examination of the remaining samples were awaited, he added.

As many as 31 were discharged during the last 24 hours which included 17 from hospitals in Puducherry while four were from hospitals in Karaikal. Ten patients were discharged from the GH in Yanam (an enclave in Andhra Pradesh).PTI Cor PTI PTI 07231309 NNNN PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

Backstreet Rookie’s portrayal augments Ji Chang-wook & Kim Yoo-jung’s rumoured relationship

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?

The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because people are not spending them as regularly at businesses, many of which are either temporarily closed or not accepting cash. Coins are still plentiful. In Apr...

Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that have hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks.Hong Kong extended strict s...

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...

Slew of upbeat earnings lift European stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings reports from companies such as Unilever, Daimler and Publicis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020