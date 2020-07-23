South African institute reports discrepancy in deaths

The South African Medical Research Council is reporting a "huge discrepancy" between the country's confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the number of excess deaths from natural causes. The new report shows more than 17,000 excess deaths from May 6 to July 14 as compared to data from the past two years.

According to the report, "In the past weeks, the numbers have shown a relentless increase - by the second week of July, there were 59% more deaths from natural causes than would have been expected based on historical data." South Africa has reported 5,940 deaths from COVID-19. The council's president, Glenda Gray, says the excess deaths could be attributed to COVID-19 as well as to other widespread diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis whose treatments might be suffering as resources are directed toward the pandemic.

And some South Africans might be staying away from health facilities altogether as fears of the new virus spread.