Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensible and chic: the $185 luxury face mask from Belgium

As mask-wearing becomes part of everyday defences against the coronavirus, Belgian designers are turning medical masks into chic accessories. Brussels-based stylist Aude De Wolf has created a "scarf mask" that uses linen, cashmere and other high-quality materials to combine masks with luxurious shawls.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:42 IST
Sensible and chic: the $185 luxury face mask from Belgium

Take a face mask, adorn it with jewels or attach it to a long, flowing neck scarf. What have you got? A pandemic precaution, yes, but also a luxury fashion statement that can cost anywhere from 75 to 160 euros ($87-185). As mask-wearing becomes part of everyday defences against the coronavirus, Belgian designers are turning medical masks into chic accessories.

Brussels-based stylist Aude De Wolf has created a "scarf mask" that uses linen, cashmere and other high-quality materials to combine masks with luxurious shawls. "I was inspired by my mother because she doesn't like her neck," De Wolf, who has already sewn some 1,500 free medical masks for hospitals, told Reuters from her workshop.

"You can slip the mask off when you're in the car and slip it back on in the shops ... You could say it's a luxury product," she said of the masks, which she is selling for 160 euros ($185) each. Haut-couture garment and accessory maker Olivia Hainaut has turned her skills to creating masks with sequins, jewels and other flamboyant touches, such as silk flowers. They sell from 75 euros, depending on the work and materials involved.

"These are not masks for everyday wear, perhaps for a party or a wedding ... the idea is to bring some joy to something that is very sad," she said of the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8630 euros)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Thembi Siweya raises concerns about transport conditions of farmworkers

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, today held an interactive engagement with farmers in Ephraim Mogale Municipality in Limpopo.During their interaction, Deputy Minister Siweya raised concerns about the transport conditions of...

China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure

China warned on Thursday it will be forced to respond after the United States ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese Foreign Ministry said had severely harmed relations. Washington gave China 72 hours to close the...

New Ukraine central bank governor surprises with rate pause at first policy meeting

Ukraines central bank kept its main interest rate at 6 on Thursday at the first monetary policy meeting under new Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, who took charge last week promising to help revive an economy pummelled by the coronavirus pandemi...

SC refuses to hear PIL for standard Yoga protocol to enhance COVID-19 resistance

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to develop standard Yoga protocol to enhance coronavirus resistance and its customisation to control common diseases as well. A bench headed by Justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020