Bulgarian PM Borissov isolated, awaits COVID-19 test results

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:05 IST
Bulgarian PM Borissov isolated, awaits COVID-19 test results
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has gone into quarantine after the head of his political office tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday, the government press office said in a statement.

Borissov, 61, whose first test for coronavirus came out negative, will stay in self-isolation until the results of a second test taken early on Friday come out, a government spokeswoman said.

Bulgaria has registered a spike in coronavirus infections in the past month. On Friday, the Balkan country had 268 new cases, bringing the total to 9,853 including 329 deaths.

