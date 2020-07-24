Left Menu
India reports highest single day recovery of COVID-19 patients for third consecutive day

India reported the highest single-day recovery of 34,602 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours for the third consecutive day as the total number of patients cured from the coronavirus has crossed the eight-lakh mark. The total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,287,945.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported the highest single-day recovery of 34,602 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours for the third consecutive day as the total number of patients cured from the coronavirus has crossed the eight-lakh mark. The total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,287,945. "The country has recorded another high with 34,602 patients recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours for the third day in a row. This has significantly bolstered the total number of recovered patients to cross eight lakh and currently stands at 8,17,208. It has boosted the recovery rate to reach a new high of 63.45 per cent among COVID-19 patients," said the Union Health Ministry in the statement.

According to the government, a constantly growing number of recoveries have surpassed the active cases (4,40,135 as on July 24) by 3,77,073. This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend. "The state government and union territories (UTs) are working with Central teams of experts sent to high case-load areas and through strategic discussions held by the Central Government. With the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, the recoveries are improving and case fatality is continuously falling, which currently stands at 2.38 per cent," it said.

The sustained rise in the number of recoveries is the result of a well-formulated and executed strategy of containment of COVID-19 by the state/UT governments under the guidance of the central government, it said. "This is followed by effective containment plans and efficient clinical management through the ramped up three-tier health infrastructure and well-executed standard of care protocol. These have successfully aided in effective treatment in the hospitals and through home isolation which in turn has ensured that the hospitals remain unburdened for critical patients," added the Health Ministry. (ANI)

