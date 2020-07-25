Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three women die of coronavirus in Pondy, 139 new cases reported

Of the total number of infections in the Union Territory, 1,055 were active cases, 1,561 patients recovered and discharged. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here that all the three women who died of the disease were above 70 years.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-07-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 14:51 IST
Three women die of coronavirus in Pondy, 139 new cases reported

Three elderly women succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry while 139 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 2,654. Of the total number of infections in the Union Territory, 1,055 were active cases, 1,561 patients recovered and discharged.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here that all the three women who died of the disease were above 70 years. With the three fatalities, the toll rose to 38.

The health department identified 139 fresh cases on Saturday at the end of testing of 775 samples of whom 113 were admitted to the government hospital here followed by three admitted to the government hospital in Karaikal and 23 in Yanam. Rao said 78 patients were discharged during last 24 hours. While 65 were discharged from hospitals in Puducherry, the remaining 13 were discharged from the hospital in Karaikal.

The department has so far conducted testing of 34,305 samples and found 31,142 to be negative. Of the total 1,055 active cases, 952 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Puducherry, 42 in Karaikal, 59 in Yanam and two in Mahe.

Puducherry now has 17.9 percent positive rate while the rate of death was 1.4 percent, he said. The minister feared that Puducherry would have at least 10,000 cases more in the next 35 days and this was the assessment made by the health authorities including JIPMER.

He said the hospitals were fully geared up to rise to any exigency. Already one MLA belonging to the opposition AINRC has tested positive and was admitted to a hospital here last night. "I fear that there is chance of a few more legislators who had come in contact with the legislator now under treatment and also media persons who had held meetings with him would have contracted the disease.

A fresh examination of all those people had been in contact with the legislator would be held in the next two to three days," Rao added..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Adam Levine debuts shaved head in 'Nobody's Love'

American singer Adam Levine is bald once again. According to Page Six, the 41-year-old Maroon 5 frontman debuted his new look in the bands new Nobodys Love music video, which was released on Thursday night local time.This is not Levines fir...

Netflix buys Ryan Reynolds starrer action-adventure movie

After teaming with American actor Ryan Reynolds on the hit 6 Underground, the streaming service Netflix is buying an untitled action-adventure film that is set to star Reynolds and be directed by Night at the Museums Shawn Levy. According t...

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy

Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, have welcomed their second child together. The couple became parents to a son named Win Harrison Wilson on Thursday. The 34-year-old Grammy winner posted a video from th...

COVID-19 'situation is satisfactory' in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Updating about the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said, the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today. He further stated that the situation is satisfactory and added that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020